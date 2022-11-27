AP is role model for other states in social justice: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government has been working to for ensuring social justice by implementing various welfare schemes in a most transparent manner drawing inspiration from the Constitution

He along with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan participated in the National Constitution Day celebrations held at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the Indian Constitution was drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar after studying the constitutions of 80 countries. The Constitution of India is very great and it is the rule book that teaches discipline to all. Our country is mixed with many castes and religions. For 72 years, this constitution has rewritten the history of social groups, he said.

Reiterating that the Constitution stands for the downtrodden, the Chief Minister said that the government is moving ahead with a number of welfare schemes to ensure that all sections are benefited in accordance with the Constitution and standing as a role model for other states. A 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will be unveiled here in April 2023, he said.

Andhra Pradesh was the first state in the country which brought revolutionary changes in the society through Grama Swarajyam and by establishing village/ ward secretariats, the Chief Minister said, adding that around 50 per cent of the nominated posts were designated to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

Highlighting the welfare schemes, he said that the government is also giving away the house titles to the women and trying to eliminate discrimination with development and many welfare schemes. Around 70 per cent of the council of ministers are BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. A BC leader was appointed as Speaker, SC as chairman of the Legislative Council and a minority person as Deputy Chairperson of the Council, he said.

At YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, ministers Audimulapu Suresh and Ch Venugopala Krishna, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs L Appi Reddy, Janga Krishna Murthy and Jupudi Prabhakar also participated in the National Constitution Day celebrations and paid tributes to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar.