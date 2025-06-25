AP JAC seeks justice for outsourced staff in govt

Vijayawada: The AP JAC Amaravati and the Contract and Outsourced Employees’ Association urged the state government to address the grievances of thousands of outsourced employees across various government departments. On Tuesday, AP JAC leaders submitted a representation to the minister for municipal Administration and urban development P Narayana, who is also a member of the APCOS cabinet sub-committee, seeking resolution of their long-standing issues.

The delegation, led by AP JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, general secretary Palisetti Damodara Rao, Contract-Outsourced Employees’ Association state president K Suman, and general secretary E Madhu Babu, demanded reforms in the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS). Their key demands include rectifying loopholes in APCOS, implementing an HR policy for outsourced staff aligned with government societies like MEPMA and SERP, establishing specific service rules for outsourced employees to ensure long-term job security, and restoring welfare schemes, including family benefits, withdrawn by the previous government.

The leaders explained the adverse impact of the YSRCP government’s policies, such as the scrapping of welfare schemes and a partial pay hike of 23 per cent instead of the recommended 30 per cent. They expressed dismay at the lack of basic service rules and welfare entitlements for outsourcing employees despite their full-time service in government departments.

The JAC also strongly opposed any revival of the old private agency system, citing past instances of salary theft, mismanagement, and exploitation, which in some cases led to legal action under the PD Act. Minister Narayana responded positively, assuring that there are no plans to dismantle APCOS. He confirmed that the cabinet sub-committee would seriously discuss the issues and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring justice and job security for outsourced employees.

The minister also agreed to include employee unions in future policy consultations to incorporate their insights into state government decision-making.