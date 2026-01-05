Samsung Sets the Stage at CES 2026 With a 130-Inch micro RGB TV and a Bold AI-Driven Vision

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Samsung’s First Look 2026 event made one thing clear from the outset: this was not about incremental upgrades or a single headline gadget. Instead, the South Korean technology giant used the global stage to outline how it sees the year ahead—one where displays become the visual centrepiece of an AI-powered lifestyle.

While devices like the triple-folding Z Trifold smartphone were present, they were not the stars of the show. The spotlight was firmly on display innovation. From keynote presentations to live demonstrations, Samsung positioned screens as the “face” of its AI ecosystem. The message was confident and consistent: if AI is the brain in 2026, displays are how users experience it.

At the heart of this narrative was Samsung’s most eye-catching reveal—the world’s first micro RGB TV.

The micro RGB television represents a major shift in display technology. Unlike conventional LED or even mini-LED panels, this new approach uses microscopic red, green, and blue LEDs as individual light sources. This allows colour, contrast, and brightness to be controlled at an extremely precise level.

Samsung showcased the technology on a massive 130-inch panel, and the visual impact was immediate. Colours appeared more natural and vivid, blacks were deeper without losing detail, and highlights stood out cleanly without the blooming commonly associated with high-end LCD televisions. The result felt closer to viewing fine art than watching a traditional TV screen.

Crucially, micro RGB is not positioned as a distant concept. Samsung is presenting it as the next evolution in premium home entertainment—aimed at consumers seeking reference-level picture quality without stepping into ultra-niche territory. For the company, micro RGB is meant to define what immersive home viewing looks like in 2026.

Beyond this flagship reveal, Samsung also highlighted updates across its wider display portfolio, including Neo QLED, micro-LED, and lifestyle displays. Across these categories, three themes stood out: better brightness control, richer colour volume, and smarter adaptability. Demonstrations emphasised real-world performance, showing panels that remain consistent in bright living rooms as well as darker home theatre environments. Anti-reflective coatings, wide viewing angles, and improved light efficiency were evident throughout the exhibit.

Large-format screens also played a key role in Samsung’s vision, designed for shared experiences such as sports, gaming, and family viewing—not just solo movie nights.

However, the CES 2026 showcase extended well beyond televisions. Samsung demonstrated how AI is being woven into everyday living through connected appliances. The company revealed upgrades to its Family Hub smart refrigerator, integrating Google’s Gemini AI into its AI Vision system. With this, the fridge can recognise a wider range of food items in real time, track them without manual tagging, and offer personalised recipe suggestions, meal planning assistance, and weekly food habit summaries through FoodNote.

AI-powered laundry solutions were also on display. Samsung’s Bespoke AI washing machines and combos can automatically optimise wash cycles based on fabric type and load composition, reducing guesswork and human error.

Another highlight was the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum. Equipped with advanced AI sensors, it can detect transparent liquids like water or juice, adjust its cleaning path dynamically, and respond to natural language commands. When not cleaning, it can even act as a home monitoring device.

Underpinning all of this is Samsung’s expanding partnership with Google. The company is rolling out Gemini-powered AI features across its ecosystem in 2026. Samsung’s co-CEO, TM Roh, said earlier this week that the company plans to double the number of devices running Gemini-powered AI features to roughly 800 million units by the end of the year, reinforcing how central AI is to Samsung’s long-term strategy.