AP launches massive hunt to break Tablighi deadly chain

Amaravati: The AP government has launched a massive 'Covidiot hunt' to trace all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi between March 15 and 17 from Andhra Pradesh and have now spread all over the State to continue interacting with the members of the community at various levels.

With the unforeseen damage done, all that the government could do now is to trace each and every one of them and put them under quarantine after due tests.

The members of the community who took part in religious activities locally and the family members of all of them and those who interacted in the neighbourhood have all to be identified and tested now. The chain could be harrowing and long. The nightmare has only begun.

Yet another challenge before the government is also to assemble the test kits and line up the beds, doctors and the nursing staff and if need be the ventilators.

Initially, the government was smug under the impression that the threat was from only the international travelers. Now, these travelers seem so miniscule in number despite being around 28,000 or so as they could somehow be traced and forced into home quarantine.

It is also not sure how many of them are really positive. Quarantining them is basically a precautionary measure.

But in case of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees, it is no more a case of suspicion or precaution.

They have come into contact with positive cases, particularly those from Indonesia and Malaysia and these could now be active carriers. Their religious practice and illiteracy levels go into make a deadly mix.

The State government is aware of the situation and has ordered the District Collectors to lose no further time in identifying those people.

Going against its own advice of not identifying the patients and in view of the emergency of the situation, the State government went ahead and released a detailed district wise list of the Jamaat attendees with names and villages so that people could identify them and inform the authorities.

Harder is the job for the officials because these people have also used various modes of travel and could have infected a few thousand more who could have merrily passed on the infection to many more. What a deadly chain it is?

The State government is also staring at the possibility of all the beds in all the hospitals and other medical facilities being occupied now by a small percentage of these very soon.