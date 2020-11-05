AP LAWCET Results 2020 announced at sche.ap.gov.in, check the results here

The results of the Andhra Pradesh LAWCET-2020 examinations conducted under the auspices of Sri Krishnadevaraya University have been declared on Thursday, November 5. SKU Rector Krishna Naik and LAWCET convener Vijay Kumar released the results. As many as 12,284 candidates appeared for the three- and five-year LLM entrance exams where 11,226 passed with 91.38 per cent passed.

The candidates who have written the exam are advised to view their AP LAWCET 2020 at the official website by entering the registration number and LAWCET hall ticket number. On the other hand, as the result has been announced, the SKU would release the AP LAWCET counselling schedule soon.



Meanwhile, the merit list of AP LAWCET 2020 merit would be prepared based on the scores of candidates in the entrance exam. The candidates can click on the direct link for results here at https://sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_GetResult.aspx

