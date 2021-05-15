AP leaders condemn Telangana 'inhuman act'

Amaravati: Stopping of ambulances on the Andhra-Telangana border in the name of lockdown has caused serious concern among the people of the state.

AP govt advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the ambulances should be allowed on humanitarian grounds. He said the Telangana High Court had already directed the TS government to allow the passage of ambulances. He said the people used to go to the cities having more medical infrastructure. He said Hyderabad remains the joint capital for both Andhra and Telangana till 2024 but it was vacated by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a hurry.

While their near and dear are struggling for life with limited oxygen reserves in ambulances, several people are seen pleading the Telangana police to allow them to reach Hyderabad. However, the police are stopping the ambulances following new guidelines of the Telangana government insisting on proof of allotment of beds in Hyderabad hospitals.

As a large number of ambulances are struck at the state borders resulting in death of a patient in ambulance near Kurnool –Telangana border, the state government should instruct the police not to stop, he said.

Indian Medical Association former national president Dr Samaram termed it as inhuman. He said it is a fundamental right of everyone and nobody can stop the ambulances. BJP state president Somu Veerraju condemned the action of the Telangana police in creating hurdles to Andhra ambulances proceeding to Hyderabad.

He said AP has full rights on Hyderabad as per the state bifurcation Act. He said Telangana CM KCR is responsible for the loss of two lives in ambulances. He said he had discussed the issue with Union Minister Kishan Reddy.



AP Congress Committee president S Sailajanath said the Chief Ministers of both the states should immediately react on the issue to save the lives of people by allowing the AP ambulances into Hyderabad. He said the death of a patient in an ambulance at Pullur check post is a result of inhuman attitude.