AP leading in healthcare, medical education: Guv

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday said that Andhra Pradesh had always been in the forefront of healthcare services and medical education.

Presiding over the 27th and 28th annual convocations of the Health University held here on Tuesday, Nazeer said the state had been making rapid progress in health education compared to the rest of the country and South India. The Governor said that one new medical college had become functional in the remote tribal area of Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in recent times.

Pointing out that medical education is a difficult and challenging field to enter, the Governor said that those pursuing it must commit themselves to a lifelong journey of hard work, commitment, sincerity and education.

He also said that unlike other professions, people expect practitioners of the medical profession to provide the best and unconditional services.

The Governor congratulated the students who received their degrees, gold medals and merit certificates at the convocation. He also congratulated Dr OP Yadava, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Cardiac Surgeon at National Heart Institute, New Delhi, chief guest of the convocation, on being conferred the honorary doctorate by the university. Dr P Chandra Sekhar, university’s Vice-Chancellor, read out the annual reports of the university. Later, the Vice Chancellor felicitated the Governor with a shawl and a memento, on behalf of the university.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, ex-officio secretary to Governor, PS Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary, and others attended the convocation.