AP Legislative Council chairman Md Ahmed Shariff to retire by month end

Amaravati: AP Legislative Council chairman Md Ahmed Shariff thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Nohan Reddy and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for extending cooperation.

The chairman is going to retire by month end and Thursday's one-day session happened to be the last session during his tenure. He said that Chief Minister always used to call him `Shariff Anna' and respect him.

The chairman said that he has to thank Chandrababu Naidu for his political career including MLC post, govt whip and later chairman. Stating that it is a gift of God, the chairman said he will be thankful to Naidu.

The council chairman thanked all the Council members for extending their cooperation for successful conduct of the session. He said that he tried to win the confidence of all the members.

Earlier in the Budget session, the Council condoled the deaths of three MLCs including Md Jani, Challa Ramakrishna Reddy and Boddu Bhaskara Rao.

Later, the Council proposed thanks for Governor's address to the House. Several MLCs spoke on Governor's address. Ministers Perni Venkatramaiah and Buggana Rajendrnath Reddy addressed the session.