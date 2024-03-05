AP legislative council chairman to hold final inquiry on disqualification petition of MLCs

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju is scheduled to preside over a hearing today regarding the disqualification petition of MLCs (Members of the Legislative Council).Notices have been issued to MLCs Vamsi Krishna and C. Ramachandraiah to appear for the investigation. The Chairman has emphasized that today's hearing will be the final one in this matter.

The interest surrounding this final hearing is heightened, as it is anticipated that the MLCs will present their responses and arguments regarding the disqualification petition. It has been reported that the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) lodged a complaint with the Council Chairman seeking the disqualification of Vamsikrishna and C. Ramachandraiah due to their defection from the party.

The outcome of this hearing will be significant in determining the status and future of the concerned MLCs within the Legislative Council, and the decision made by Chairman Moshen Raju will have implications for the political landscape in the region.