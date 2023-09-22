AP legislative council sessions begin on second day, TDP raises concerns

The Andhra Pradesh legislative council sessions also begun a while ago with question hours amidst TDP members concern and slogans saying that they want justice in Chandrababu Naidu arrest. While the minister for energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy briefed on the issues related to the power sector, Botsa Satyanarayana stood to speak on education sector.

However, as the TDP slogans continue, Botsa Satyanarayana requested the chairman to keep the house in order and went to ask the chairman to suspend the TDP members from the house to run the house. He said that there are crucial issues to be addressed regarding the employment.

The minister said that it is not good to protest on the issues that are in court. However, he assured that they are ready to discuss on the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development case.

Meanwhile, one of the members of the house raised questions on the DSC notification and urged to issue mega DSC notification.