AP logs 101 new Coronavirus cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 101 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,054 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 458 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,01,688 and there are currently 2850 active cases.

According to district-wise data, West Godava district reported 28 new infections, followed by Anantapur 17, Guntur 13 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 9008 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 7,564 cases and 223 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



