AP May Go For Early Polls
The Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is said to be contemplating dissolution of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly
New Delhi: The Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is said to be contemplating dissolution of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly to go in for early elections along with Telangana and four other States - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
Sources indicated today that Jagan Reddy's hurried visit to New Delhi is said to be "for consultations with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah" in this regard.
It is learnt that Jagan Reddy, though not "unduly worried" about his comeback in the next year's general elections, is planning his move to strike a 'deal with the BJP' in connection with this gambit for a win-win situation. "Early elections will offset the calculations of the Opposition in the State, Jagan feels.
Andhra Pradesh has 25 Parliament seats and despite his 'closeness' and 'support' to the BJP in the Parliament during every crucial movement or whenever any Bill's passage was important, Jagan had not become a member of the NDA.