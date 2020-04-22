AP MedTech Zone to manufacture Thermal screening kits to conduct COVID-19 tests

Industry and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that thermal screening kits are also being produced in the state as part of preventive measures for the coronavirus pandemic. The thermal screening kits are Said to be produced in the Vishakha Medtech Zone. It is revealed that the kits are being prepared for the ability to perform tests for 25 thousand people per day. Thermal scanners have been launched since Wednesday.

Gautam Reddy asserted that most of the growing cases were related to those in Quarantine. Speaking of lockdown implementation, he said that the industries in Red Zone areas have remained shut while the government has permitted to the industries located in the green zones. The minister assured that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is considering all possible ways to support MSME.