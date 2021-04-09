AP minister Adimulapu Suresh lauds ninth grade student for participating in PM Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' program

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh congratulated a student named Pallavi who talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program. He said the government will cooperate her in her higher education. Minister felicitated Pallavi at his residence in Markapuram on Thursday and spoke with her who was accompanied by his parents Mohan Rao and Sampurna, the headmaster of school Srinivasa Rao and praised her.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving utmost priority to education and asked Pallavi what her goal in life to which she said she wants to become a doctor. Pallavi further said that there was no TV in her house for online education while the minister presented her with a TV as well as a dictionary and assured the government support for her education.

Earlier, Pallavi a student from Podili Government High School in Prakasam district from Andhra Pradesh had selected for PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program and raised her doubts through a video. "Schools started late with the corona effect and we are currently unable to focus fully on the tests as they approach. Get rid of fear and devise a plan to write tests with concentration," Pallavi questioned.

The prime minister Narendra Modi in his answer said that one should not be afraid of the exams and instead asked to see them as tools to help us improve. He said that social and family environment puts pressure on students to get good marks, which is not good.