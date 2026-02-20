AP Minister assures action to safeguard Godavari during Pushkaralu

AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has assured that measures will be taken to safeguard the sanctity of the Godavari River during the upcoming Pushkaralu to prevent pollution.

The minister was responding to a question raised in the Legislative Assembly by MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy regarding the river’s pollution levels. He stated that a ministerial sub-committee has already been formed to oversee the management of Pushkaralu and that appropriate steps will be implemented to ensure devotees face no difficulties.

When Jana Sena MLA Bolisetty Srinivas called for waste removal from the canals, Minister Nimmala responded that relevant laws are currently being considered to address the issue.