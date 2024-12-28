AP minister Lokesh assists a woman to return from Kuwait

Andhra Pradesh's Education Minister Nara Lokesh has successfully facilitated the return of a woman who endured severe mistreatment while working abroad.

According to the details, the victim, Lakshmi, hailing from Rajiv Nagar in Srikalahasti, Tirupati district, had gone to Kuwait with the hope of earning a living. Unfortunately, she fell victim to a deceitful agent who secured her a job in a household, only to abandon her shortly thereafter.

Despite facing health issues, Lakshmi was subjected to relentless pressure and abuse from her employers. In distress, she managed to communicate with her family back home, pleading for assistance. Upon learning of her plight, the family approached a local leader from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), who promptly contacted Minister Lokesh via social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Minister Lokesh committed to supporting Lakshmi and assured her family that he would facilitate her return. In line with his promise, his team quickly mobilised to gather all necessary information and liaised with the embassy to orchestrate her safe passage back to India.

Lakshmi finally returned home on Saturday, reuniting with her emotional family, who expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Minister Nara Lokesh. This case marks another successful intervention by the minister, who has previously helped bring approximately 25 individuals facing similar predicaments back to their communities.