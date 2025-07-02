  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announces implementation of two schemes soon

AP minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announces implementation of two schemes soon
x

AP minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

Highlights

In a significant announcement, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu confirmed the implementation of two additional schemes.

In a significant announcement, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu confirmed the implementation of two additional schemes. The minister revealed that a free bus travel scheme for women, supported by the state's Road Transport Corporation (RTC), will be launched on 15 August this year. He also stated that farmers would receive ₹20,000 under the Annadata Sukhibhav scheme to bolster their economic situation.

During a visit to West Godavari district on Wednesday, Minister Ramanaidu engaged with constituents through a door-to-door campaign aimed at showcasing the coalition government's achievements over the past year. He expressed confidence that residents, who have witnessed the various welfare schemes and development programmes, believe in the government's efforts.

Ramanaidu highlighted that the 'P4' initiative, designed to eradicate poverty with the assistance of mentors, is currently being implemented, and he outlined the coalition's commitment to fulfilling all Super Six promises. The minister conveyed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is dedicated to ensuring welfare and progress for every household while enhancing the state’s economic standing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick