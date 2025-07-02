AP minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announces implementation of two schemes soon

In a significant announcement, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu confirmed the implementation of two additional schemes. The minister revealed that a free bus travel scheme for women, supported by the state's Road Transport Corporation (RTC), will be launched on 15 August this year. He also stated that farmers would receive ₹20,000 under the Annadata Sukhibhav scheme to bolster their economic situation.

During a visit to West Godavari district on Wednesday, Minister Ramanaidu engaged with constituents through a door-to-door campaign aimed at showcasing the coalition government's achievements over the past year. He expressed confidence that residents, who have witnessed the various welfare schemes and development programmes, believe in the government's efforts.

Ramanaidu highlighted that the 'P4' initiative, designed to eradicate poverty with the assistance of mentors, is currently being implemented, and he outlined the coalition's commitment to fulfilling all Super Six promises. The minister conveyed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is dedicated to ensuring welfare and progress for every household while enhancing the state’s economic standing.