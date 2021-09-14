AP minister Perni Nani responds to movie tickets issue, says tickets will be sold transparently

Andhra Pradesh transport minister Perni Nani responded to the allegations of the AP government was selling movie tickets. He was incensed over opposition leaders for spreading false propaganda in this regard. He clarified that so far no decision has been taken on whether the government should sell movie tickets. Nani spoke at a media conference in Amaravati.



The minister said the study was underway as committees had been set up on the issue. He said that he would soon meet the elders of the film industry and take their advice and suggestions. Nani was outraged that the opposition parties were trying to defame the government whenever it is taking a good decision to benefit people.

The minister clarified that the film celebrities had asked to sell movie tickets online and the government had considered the suggestions of the Tollywood elders. The state government has noticed tax evasion and was trying to curb black tickets. Nani revealed that he will be meeting with producers, distributors, and theatre owners soon. He said the meeting would be led by the Film Development Corporation.

Perni Nani said that CM YS Jagan is expected to meet the film industry elders soon and recalled that he had planned to meet in August but could not do so.