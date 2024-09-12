AP Minister Sandhya Rani Escapes Accident, assists injured security personnel

In a fortunate turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani escaped unharmed from a convoy accident that occurred near Arikatota in Ramabhadrapuram, Vizianagaram district. The incident transpired when a tire on the escort vehicle in the minister's convoy exploded, causing the vehicle to lose control and collide with another van. Minister Sandhya Rani's vehicle followed closely behind the affected escort vehicle. Fortunately, all involved, including two security personnel in the escort vehicle, sustained only minor injuries.



Promptly responding to the situation, Minister Sandhya Rani arranged for the injured to be transported to the hospital via ambulance, ensuring they received the necessary medical attention.

Earlier in the day, Minister Sandhya Rani was en route to Mentada mandal to assess damage caused by heavy rains in the tribal regions. Following the accident, she continued her commitment to the affected areas, visiting flood-stricken communities. During her visit, the minister assessed damage to roads and infrastructure, noting the urgent need for reconstruction.

The minister announced that proposals are being formulated for the construction of permanent roads in all seven assembly constituencies with tribal populations. She pledged to bring the concerns of the GKVeedhi-Seeleru road to the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, emphasizing the need for a lasting solution to the road issues faced by these communities.