Live
- 2023 ODI WC generated economic impact of $1.39 bn: ICC
- Six UN relief workers killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
- Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God, says Akash
- Win over England: Lankans make big gains in rankings
- Duleep Trophy: Focus on Rinku
- MP: Wall of Datia's fort collapses; 3 bodies recovered, 2 rescued
- Cocaine purchase at Olympics: Australian player suspended
- Colombia shock champ Argentina
- Paris Olympics bronze-medalists enter semis: Raj’s trick helps India thrash Malaysia 8-1
- Karnataka Congress govt will pay a huge price for attack on Hindus, says BJP leader
Just In
AP Minister Sandhya Rani Escapes Accident, assists injured security personnel
In a fortunate turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani escaped unharmed from a convoy accident that occurred near Arikatota in Ramabhadrapuram
In a fortunate turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani escaped unharmed from a convoy accident that occurred near Arikatota in Ramabhadrapuram, Vizianagaram district. The incident transpired when a tire on the escort vehicle in the minister's convoy exploded, causing the vehicle to lose control and collide with another van. Minister Sandhya Rani's vehicle followed closely behind the affected escort vehicle. Fortunately, all involved, including two security personnel in the escort vehicle, sustained only minor injuries.
Promptly responding to the situation, Minister Sandhya Rani arranged for the injured to be transported to the hospital via ambulance, ensuring they received the necessary medical attention.
Earlier in the day, Minister Sandhya Rani was en route to Mentada mandal to assess damage caused by heavy rains in the tribal regions. Following the accident, she continued her commitment to the affected areas, visiting flood-stricken communities. During her visit, the minister assessed damage to roads and infrastructure, noting the urgent need for reconstruction.
The minister announced that proposals are being formulated for the construction of permanent roads in all seven assembly constituencies with tribal populations. She pledged to bring the concerns of the GKVeedhi-Seeleru road to the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, emphasizing the need for a lasting solution to the road issues faced by these communities.