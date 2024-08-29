AP Minister Savitha Urges Preservation of Telugu Language on Telugu Language Day

Live
Andhra Pradesh Minister Savitha emphasized the importance of the Telugu language for the survival of the human race during the celebrations of Telugu Language Day
Andhra Pradesh Minister Savitha emphasized the importance of the Telugu language for the survival of the human race during the celebrations of Telugu Language Day. Recognizing Telugu as the cultural backbone, she remarked that the language has been preserved by the Telugu people as a cohesive force in their community.
The minister along with MLA Galla Bhanu Prakash on Thursday, gathered to pay homage to the Telugu Thalli. Floral tributes were placed on the portrait of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, a pivotal figure in the development of the Telugu language, as part of the day's observances.
Minister Savitha extended her greetings to the Telugu populace, highlighting Gidugu Ramamurthy enduring contributions to the linguistic heritage of the region. She noted that his birth anniversary is celebrated as a significant festival for the Telugu language.
In her address, Savitha referred to the Telugu language as the "Italian of the East," emphasizing the praise it receives in various European countries. She stressed the special significance of the language, asserting that it is a vehicle for emotional expression, allowing feelings of joy and sorrow to be fully articulated.
Minister Savitha passionately reminded the audience that protecting the Telugu language is a collective responsibility that falls upon every Telugu individual. She urged everyone to remain vigilant and ensure that the language is preserved for future generations. In her remarks, she called for a return to the values exemplified by great leaders like Srikrishna Devarayulu.
The event saw participation from numerous leaders and cadres from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), reflecting a community-wide commitment to celebrating and safeguarding the Telugu language.