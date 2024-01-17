AP minister says Jagan is following Dr BR Ambedkar ideology

The Minister Merugu Nagarjuna on Wednesday said that Jagan is a person who has Ambedkar's ideology, CM Jagan is a person who has revived Ambedkar's thought system, took a bold decision and erected a statue of Ambedkar in a way that breaks Ambedkar's ideology.

They said that the evil forces are uniting against Jagan and called on to save Ambedkar's ideology. Let's make the Maha Yagam on 19th January a success







