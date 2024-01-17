  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP minister says Jagan is following Dr BR Ambedkar ideology

AP minister says Jagan is following Dr BR Ambedkar ideology
x
Highlights

The Minister Merugu Nagarjuna on Wednesday said that Jagan is a person who has Ambedkar's ideology, CM Jagan is a person who has revived Ambedkar's...

The Minister Merugu Nagarjuna on Wednesday said that Jagan is a person who has Ambedkar's ideology, CM Jagan is a person who has revived Ambedkar's thought system, took a bold decision and erected a statue of Ambedkar in a way that breaks Ambedkar's ideology.

They said that the evil forces are uniting against Jagan and called on to save Ambedkar's ideology. Let's make the Maha Yagam on 19th January a success



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X