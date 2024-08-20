Live
- Tata Group gears up for new iPhone assembly plant as Apple expands India footprint
- Aug to Nov festive season expected to see sales of Rs 4 lakh crore: CAIT
- 629 killed, 266 injured in landslides across Myanmar over past 10 years
- Ongoing conflict among MahaYuti partners may escalate into fight during seat-sharing: Sanjay Raut
- Bihar govt asks police to take quick & firm action on doctors' complaints
- Haryana Governor and Telangana CM Invite Public to Alai Balai Program for Dussehra
- Lionel Messi dropped from Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary
- Indian badminton players Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod ousted in first round at Japan Open
- Samoa batter Darius Visser scores 39 runs in one over, creates new record in T20 internationals
Just In
AP Minister TG Bharath visits Tirumala, express hope on state's Industrial Growth
Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharath paid a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple on Tuesday morning.
Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharath paid a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple on Tuesday morning. Speaking to the media outside after darshan, Bharath expressed his confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, describing him as a significant brand for the state of Andhra Pradesh.
During his remarks, Minister Bharath indicated that he believes big industrial investments are on the horizon for the state. He credited the development of Hyderabad as a result of Naidu's vision and leadership. "Many industrialists are eager to meet with Chandrababu, showcasing a strong interest in investing in our state," he stated.
The minister also mentioned that he has urged the central government to fulfill Chandrababu's requests aimed at fostering state development. He emphasized the importance of attracting industries as a means to create job opportunities for the local population.
Additionally, Bharath announced that a Kurnool High Court Bench will soon be established, and reaffirmed the commitment to rapidly develop Amaravati as a prominent urban center in the region. The minister's visit and subsequent statements paint an optimistic picture for Andhra Pradesh's industrial landscape in the near future.