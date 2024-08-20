AP Minister TG Bharath visits Tirumala, express hope on state's Industrial Growth

Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharath paid a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple on Tuesday morning. Speaking to the media outside after darshan, Bharath expressed his confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, describing him as a significant brand for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

During his remarks, Minister Bharath indicated that he believes big industrial investments are on the horizon for the state. He credited the development of Hyderabad as a result of Naidu's vision and leadership. "Many industrialists are eager to meet with Chandrababu, showcasing a strong interest in investing in our state," he stated.

The minister also mentioned that he has urged the central government to fulfill Chandrababu's requests aimed at fostering state development. He emphasized the importance of attracting industries as a means to create job opportunities for the local population.

Additionally, Bharath announced that a Kurnool High Court Bench will soon be established, and reaffirmed the commitment to rapidly develop Amaravati as a prominent urban center in the region. The minister's visit and subsequent statements paint an optimistic picture for Andhra Pradesh's industrial landscape in the near future.