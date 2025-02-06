Live
AP Ministers' Performance Rankings Revealed: Farooq Tops, Subhash at the Bottom
Highlights
CM Chandrababu Naidu reveals performance rankings of AP ministers, with NMD Farooq at the top and Vasamsetty Subhash at the bottom, urging faster portfolio clearances.
In a recent cabinet meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu disclosed the performance rankings of ministers regarding portfolio clearances up until December. According to the CM, he holds the 6th position in the rankings and urged ministers to expedite their portfolio clearances.
The rankings assigned by CM Naidu are as follows:
- NMD Farooq
- Kandula Durgesh
- Kondapalli Srinivas
- Nadendla Manohar
- Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy
- CM Chandrababu Naidu
- Satyakumar
- Nara Lokesh
- BC Janardhan Reddy
- Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
- Savita
- Kollu Ravindra
- Gottipati Ravikumar
- Narayana
- TG Bharat
- Anam Rama Narayana Reddy
- Atchannaidu
- Ram Prasad Reddy
- Gummadi Sandhyarani
- Vangalapudi Anitha
- Angani Satya Prasad
- Nimmala Ramanaidu
- Kolusu Parthasarathy
- Payyavula Keshav
- Vasamsetty Subhash
The rankings reflect the performance levels of ministers in managing their respective portfolios, with Farooq securing the top spot and Subhash finishing last. The Chief Minister's push for quicker portfolio clearances suggests a desire for greater efficiency within the state government.
