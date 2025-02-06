  • Menu
AP Ministers' Performance Rankings Revealed: Farooq Tops, Subhash at the Bottom

AP Ministers Performance Rankings Revealed: Farooq Tops, Subhash at the Bottom
CM Chandrababu Naidu reveals performance rankings of AP ministers, with NMD Farooq at the top and Vasamsetty Subhash at the bottom, urging faster portfolio clearances.

In a recent cabinet meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu disclosed the performance rankings of ministers regarding portfolio clearances up until December. According to the CM, he holds the 6th position in the rankings and urged ministers to expedite their portfolio clearances.

The rankings assigned by CM Naidu are as follows:

  1. NMD Farooq
  2. Kandula Durgesh
  3. Kondapalli Srinivas
  4. Nadendla Manohar
  5. Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy
  6. CM Chandrababu Naidu
  7. Satyakumar
  8. Nara Lokesh
  9. BC Janardhan Reddy
  10. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
  11. Savita
  12. Kollu Ravindra
  13. Gottipati Ravikumar
  14. Narayana
  15. TG Bharat
  16. Anam Rama Narayana Reddy
  17. Atchannaidu
  18. Ram Prasad Reddy
  19. Gummadi Sandhyarani
  20. Vangalapudi Anitha
  21. Angani Satya Prasad
  22. Nimmala Ramanaidu
  23. Kolusu Parthasarathy
  24. Payyavula Keshav
  25. Vasamsetty Subhash

The rankings reflect the performance levels of ministers in managing their respective portfolios, with Farooq securing the top spot and Subhash finishing last. The Chief Minister's push for quicker portfolio clearances suggests a desire for greater efficiency within the state government.

