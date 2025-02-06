AP Ministers' Performance Rankings Revealed: Farooq Tops, Subhash at the Bottom

In a recent cabinet meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu disclosed the performance rankings of ministers regarding portfolio clearances up until December. According to the CM, he holds the 6th position in the rankings and urged ministers to expedite their portfolio clearances.

The rankings assigned by CM Naidu are as follows:

NMD Farooq Kandula Durgesh Kondapalli Srinivas Nadendla Manohar Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy CM Chandrababu Naidu Satyakumar Nara Lokesh BC Janardhan Reddy Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Savita Kollu Ravindra Gottipati Ravikumar Narayana TG Bharat Anam Rama Narayana Reddy Atchannaidu Ram Prasad Reddy Gummadi Sandhyarani Vangalapudi Anitha Angani Satya Prasad Nimmala Ramanaidu Kolusu Parthasarathy Payyavula Keshav Vasamsetty Subhash

The rankings reflect the performance levels of ministers in managing their respective portfolios, with Farooq securing the top spot and Subhash finishing last. The Chief Minister's push for quicker portfolio clearances suggests a desire for greater efficiency within the state government.