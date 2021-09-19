AP MPTC, ZPTC elections: Counting of votes begin adhering to Covid-19 rules

The counting of votes for the MPTC and ZPTC elections has begun a while ago. As many as 7,219 MPTC candidates who have filed nominations for 515 ZPTC seats are going to test their fate. It is learned that due to the High Court single bench judgment, the results have been halted for five and a half months. A total of 1,29,55,980 voters exercised their right to vote in the April 8 polls.



State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney has already issued clear directions to district officials to abide by the covid rules to the fullest extent in the counting of votes. The counting staff and the agents appearing on behalf of the candidates were instructed to be vaccinated against corona. The counting of votes will be done on 7,219 tables for the counting of MPTC elections and 4,008 tables were prepared for the counting of votes for 515 ZPTC seats.

The High Court Division Bench on Wednesday allowed the counting of votes and the State Election Commission made arrangements to conduct the counting of votes at 209 places in 206 centers across the state. At each counting center, separate halls were set up for the counting of votes mandal wise . State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney held a teleconference with all district collectors, SPs and police commissioners on Saturday morning to review the arrangements made in the districts for the counting of votes. A total of 44,155 staff members will be working for the the counting of votes.