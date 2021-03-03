AP Municipal Elections: Chintamaneni Prabhakar says he will campaign for BJP-Jana Sena

The political controversy in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections is escalating. The feud between the ruling YSRCP and the main opposition Telugu Desam parties in particular has reached a climax. The TDP alleges that YSRCP is resorting to forcibly withdrawing the nominations of their party candidates and encouraging party switching.

A large number of TDP candidates in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Punganur have withdrawn their nominations. The situation is similar in Eluru Municipal Corporation, the district headquarters of West Godavari. Several corporator candidates have joined the YSRCP. In this backdrop, Prabhakar, a former MLA of Denduluru from TDP has expressed his anguish at the Municipal Corporation office and made shocking comments on the candidates belonging to his own party.

He said that he would campaign on behalf of BJP and Jana Sena in the divisions where the TDP candidates have withdrawn their nominations. Eluru politics have heated up at once with Chintamaneni comments.

Chintamaneni said that those who don't believe in party has no future and assured that those who believed in the party would get better opportunities. He also said that he was concerned to join hands and salute those who stood for the party without succumbing to threats and temptations.







