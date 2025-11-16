AP natural farming got global recognition, says Atchanna

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh’s progress in natural farming has earned global attention, agriculture minister K Atchannaidu said at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit held here on Saturday.

Addressing industry leaders, the minister underlined that strengthening agriculture is essential for industrial growth, noting that 35 per cent of the state’s GSDP comes from the primary sector, reaffirming its central role in the economy.

The minister said Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a national model in agriculture through transformative initiatives such as farm mechanisation, artificial intelligence and the use of drones. These technologies, he said, significantly reduce cultivation costs while improving profitability for farmers. With rising demand for chemical-free produce, the government is focused on further promoting natural farming.

Atchannaidu recalled that the natural farming initiative introduced nine years ago by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has now earned international recognition for Andhra Pradesh.

Reducing input costs, improving marketing infrastructure, and boosting farmer income remain top government priorities. He added that the food processing sector—key to enhancing agricultural returns—is receiving special emphasis.

The minister credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and IT minister Nara Lokesh for the success of the CII Summit. Their recent interactions with global investors —Naidu in the UAE and Lokesh in London — have strengthened confidence in Andhra Pradesh, he said. Supportive ties between the state and the Centre have further improved the investment climate, with the Union Government easing several regulatory norms.

He noted that the government’s ‘One Call – One Deal’ approach has enhanced transparency and convenience for investors. Under the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ policy, the state government has introduced a system to grant industrial approvals within 45 days.

The two-day CII Partnership Summit resulted in investment commitments exceeding Rs 13 lakh crore. A total of 112 projects were launched or had foundation stones laid during the event, marking a strong signal of the state’s growth trajectory.

The minister expressed confidence that these investments will generate large-scale employment for the youth of Andhra Pradesh. Significant inflows in green energy, IT, electronics, automobiles, space, defence, and tourism sectors will accelerate the state’s development, he added.

Atchannaidu also commended government officials for their meticulous planning and execution, noting that preparations for the summit began two months in advance.