AP Nirudyoga JAC raises objection against YSRCP’s ‘yuvatha poru’

Visakhapatnam: AP Nirudyoga JAC state president Samayam Hemantha Kumar raised an objection for taking out ‘yuvatha poru’ protest scheduled on June 23 against the NDA government.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he urged YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Assembly sessions to prove himself as an MLA.

Hemantha Kumar questioned what YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did for the youth during his tenure. He mentioned that IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu went to Dallas to attract investments and create job opportunities to lakhs of the AP youth.

The NDA government is keen on developing another city like Hyderabad in the state and working hard towards establishing TCS, Google Hub and Artificial Intelligence University in Visakhapatnam. Further, Hemantha Kumar stressed that steps are being taken to restart the Adani Data Centre and it would create job opportunities for youth. He wondered why the YSRCP called for protest under the banner of ‘yuvatha poru’ even though the NDA is filling 16,347 DSC jobs and recruiting constables that the YSRCP government neglected in its regime.

Among other JAC members, J Govinda, V Ramu, D Veerababu, Venkateswarlu, V. Raj Kiran, Siva, Abhishek, Mohan participated in the protest.