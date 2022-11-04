AP Number One in Ease of Doing Business: CM YS Jagan

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state of Andhra Pradesh is the most suitable place for setting up industries and international investments and is the number one state in terms of ease of doing business. The chief minister clarified that the allotment of land for the Asago ethanol plant and laying the foundation stole within six months after giving all the permissions is proof of this.

On Friday afternoon, he laid the foundation stone for the Asago Ethanol Production Plant to be set up at Gummalladodi village under the Jaggampeta constituency in East Godavari district. In the meeting held on this occasion, he said that he had met CP Gurnani, the CEO of Tech Mahindra group during his visit to Davos last May. On that occasion, the matter of setting up this ethanol plant was mentioned. After that, the steps were taken very fast and today's activity was realized.

He expressed his hope that Gurnani, who has directly witnessed how proactive and fast the Andhra Pradesh government is acting in the matter of cooperation with industrialists, will speak about this matter on various platforms so that more investments can come. He said that this plant, which provides jobs to around four hundred people, is completely environmentally friendly. He said that this plant will provide an opportunity to get a good price for the grain damaged, broken, and discolored due to natural calamities in the agricultural-based Godavari districts.

Apart from that, the Chief Minister informed that this industry also produces poultry feed, cattle feed, and fish feed with superior nutrients as supplementary bioproducts. The Chief Minister announced that granting the request made by Jaggampet MLA Jyotula Chantibabu for the development of Yeleru Right Canal, which would benefit the farmers of 1500 acres, the funds would be sanctioned. For these works. It will cost Rs. 50 crores, CM said.

Jaggampet MLA Jyotula Chantibabu said that this would be good for the agency area and the farmer families of the combined East Godavari district. He said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving welfare funds to the poor of all parties regardless of politics. That's why everyone is giving them a hearty welcome in the program of Gadapa Gadapaku our government. He said he is happy to see such a situation.

He said that Jagan is the epitome of politics with values. He appealed to the CM to give funds for the Yeleru right canal works. State Minister Gudivada Amarnath Reddy, Minister of Industries said that the opposition has become a hindrance to the industrial development of the state and criticized that they are spoiling the brand image of the state.

He said that investments of one and a half lakh crores will come in the next two years. Godavari districts, which are agricultural areas, will be developed as industrial areas. CEO of Tech Mahindra Group CP Gurnani said that the Bhumi Pooja of this plant possible in six months is proof of the initiative of the state government and the dynamic work style of the Chief Minister.