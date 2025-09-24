AP-Odisha police to address critical cross-border challenges

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards enhancing regional security and law enforcement, an inter-state coordination meeting between the police forces of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha was held in a virtual mode.

During the conference, the discussions were focused on a range of pressing issues that require a coordinated approach. The central point of discussion was the menace of ganja cultivation and its illicit transportation through the border routes. Officials from both the states emphasised the need for a coordinated strategy to curb this illegal activity, including advanced surveys across border hillocks and water points to pinpoint cultivation areas.

Led by Gopinath Jatti, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Visakhapatnam Range, the meeting brought senior police officials from both states together to address critical cross-border challenges and strengthen cooperative mechanisms.

As part of the measures, a remarkable reduction in ganja cultivation was highlighted. A detailed presentation by the Visakhapatnam Range Police provided a comprehensive overview of their proactive measures and significant achievements.

The data highlighted the effective strategies being employed to combat the ganja menace and other cross-border crimes.

To wean farmers away from illegal cultivation, the police distributed 4.68 million plants of 22 species across 10,817.25 acres and provided 32,760 quintals of rajma seeds to 35,618 farmers in 10,308 villages.

Plans are underway to expand this initiative to 35,000 acres, benefiting 30,000 farmers.

This year, 377 cases have been registered so far, leading to the seizure of 22,207-kg of ganja, the arrest of 1,038 accused, and the seizure of 244 vehicles. Through the Sankalpam awareness campaign, the police reached out to 9.19 lakh people in 11,896 villages, towns through various events.

Enhanced coordination and cooperation from both the states for better communication and seamless cooperation between border officers to effectively tackle crime, importance of conducting financial investigations by identifying assets of the accused to disrupt the funding of criminal networks, the need for joint awareness campaigns, among others, formed part of the discussions.

A key decision was made to intensify efforts to apprehend absconding accused and those with non-bailable warrants, (NBWs) who would have sought refuge in the bordering state.

Also, officials agreed to reorient check posts to make them more effective in intercepting illegal activities and movements. A significant part of the discussion was dedicated to a better, more sensitive dealing of the issues concerning Kotia villages, ensuring peace and harmony in the region.

The ongoing threat of extremism was also deliberated upon with a resolve to share intelligence and conduct joint operations to counter extremist activities.

The high-level meeting saw participation of key officials, including Kanwar Vishal Singh, DIG of Police, South Western Range, Koraput, Swathy S. Kumar, SP, Rayagada, Rohit Verma, SP, Koraput, Vinod Patil H, SP, Malkangiri, among others.