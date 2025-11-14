'AP-one of fastest growing investment destinations in India’: Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

Visakhapatnam: Over the past decade, India witnessed unprecedented growth not just through investor-friendly policies but also in terms of a changed mindset, observed Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit-2025 in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications mentioned that the country's growth is the outcome of clear policies, meticulous implementation and apparent industrial strength emerged under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, he stated that there is an investment opportunity of USD 25 billion in the telecom sector. He explained that the Ministry of Communications is fully prepared to grant necessary permissions for new companies and industries. "Investing in India means not just connecting with the world's fastest growing middle class market but also being part of the development journey that will influence global business in the coming decades," he expressed confidence.

India has shifted from the previous License Raj policy to a 'trust-first' approach, and businessmen are no longer viewed with suspicion but are seen as partners in nation-building, Chandra Sekhar highlighted.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as one of the fastest growing investment destinations in India and elaborating the strengths, he said that the state has built a strong industrial environment under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.