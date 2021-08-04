AP Open School declares all SSC & Inter students pass

Vijayawada: The State government has announced the cancellation of the tenth class and intermediate examinations to be conducted by AP Open School Society for the 2021 academic year due to Covid.

The government has announced that the students who have registered to write the board examination and paid the examination fee in July 2021, were declared as passed. A GO to this effect was released by B Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary to the Government on Tuesday.

The Director, AP Open School Society, Guntur, in the orders said that the decision was taken owing to the prevailing situation of Covid-19 and to safeguard the health of the students appearing for AP Open School Examinations, requesting to cancel the SSC & Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, June / July, 2021 on par with regular SSC and Intermediate examinations.

The State government, after careful examination of the matter, has decided to cancel the SSC and Intermediate (APOSS) Public

Examinations, June/July-2021 and also decided to declare all candidates as pass duly adopting the recommendations (in formal education) of High Power Committee, for declaring marks and grades of the students.