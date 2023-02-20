AP origin man marries French girl with Telugu tradition in East Godavari

A Telugu groom and a French bride having France Citizenship tied knot in Telugu customs and traditions in East Godavari. The popular anchor Suma has been the chief guest of the wedding event. Going into the details, Chinta Venkat's family from Union Territory of Yanam settled in France many years ago.



Chinta Venkat and Veda's son Sumanth is working in France and got married to Clementine, a young lady from the same country. It was decided that this marriage should be done in the presence of family members and relatives in Yanam.



As a result, Sumanth and Clementine got married in the traditional Hindu way at the local Gajula Gardens Kalyana Mandapam on Sunday. The bride and groom were blessed by Anchor Suma, Rajeev Kanakala couple and relatives.