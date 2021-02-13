AP Panchayat elections 2021: 18 per cent polling registered up to 8.30 am

Kurnool: The polling of votes at 13 mandals was registers to 18.58 per cent. Of the total percentage, Koilakuntla registered 10.96 per cent, the least number while Kolimigundla tos with 26.58 percentage. The others, Banaganapalle 20.42, Owkz 19.35, Sanjamala 19.24, Gadivemula 27.84, Panyam 21.72, Kallur 26.10, Orvakal 21.65, C Belagal 14.52z Gudur 22.69, Kodumur 13.91 and Kurnool 16.66.

The voting process is going on peacefully without witnessing any untoward incidents. The police personnel were proactive in discharging their responsibilities.

Constable great gesture :

Nandyal one town police station constable, Maddilety was seen carrying a lame age-old person to Kavuluru polling Station in Panyam Mandal to cast his vote. The gesture of the constable is praised by all.