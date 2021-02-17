AP Panchayat Elections 2021: 24 % polling in Nellore up to 9.30 am

Nellore: Polling is being conducted in Naidupet and Gudur revenue divisions peacefully on Wednesday and the polling percentage is at 24 pc up to 9.30 am. Elections are for 260-gram panchayats and 1,906 wards in the two divisions in a total of 2,459 polling stations.

Polling has been peaceful in the district during the first and second phases and the officials are conducting the third phase polls following the COVID protocols. Around 7,000 staff members are on election duties and 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for monitoring law and order in the villagers where elections.

111 micro observers were also deputed for sensitive and hypersensitive centers and made arrangements for webcasting in 150 polling stations for observing the polling and counting activities.