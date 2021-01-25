AP Panchayat Elections: Ambiguity continues over filing of nominations across the state

As the suspense continues over local body elections in Andhra Pradesh with state government filing petition in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, there is also ambiguity occurred over the filing of nominations despite SEC notification as the authorities has not made any preparations for the same. No orders were received by the district authorities from the government to make the arrangements. On the first day of the nominations, there was excitement about what was going to happen today.



According to the notification issued by the SEC, the process of filing nominations for the first phase of Panchayat elections should start from this morning. However, most of the preparations for the nominations did not take place in the districts. It seems that the idea is not to go ahead with the elections until the verdict comes from the Supreme Court.

In the first phase, elections are to be held for panchayats in 146 constituencies in 11 districts except Prakasam and Vizianagaram. The government has made it clear to the Election Commission that panchayat elections are not possible at present and should be postponed.

It is learnt that no order has been issued by the Chief Secretary to the district authorities to start the election process or accept nominations. It seems likely that the SEC will meet the governor in this context and seek the directions be given to the government to cooperate in the elections. On the other hand, there is a possibility to issue memo for Panchayati Raj Commissioner to this extent.