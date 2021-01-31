AP Panchayat Elections: SEC seeks explanation from TDP over release of manifesto for polls

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar reacted to the release of the opposition Telugu Desam Party manifesto regarding the panchayat elections. An explanation was sought from the TDP supremacy over the release of the election manifesto. It is learnt that TDP president Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday released an election manifesto titled 'Palle Pragati-Pancha Sutras' for panchayat elections to be held on non party basis.

The ruling YSR Congress party leaders have lodged a complaint with the state election commission. He said the manifesto was against the electoral code and demanded immediate action against TDP president Chandrababu Naidu. The YCP leaders brought to the notice of the commission that the law makes it clear that elections should be held in a peaceful atmosphere and that party symbols, pamphlets and flexi should not be used by political parties. "Chandrababu, who had violated the rules need to be questioned," YSRCP complained. Responding to their complaint, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh issued notices on Saturday. The letter asked for an explanation on the matter by February 2 and to respond quickly so that action could be taken.

With this, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh issued notices to the TDP leadership on Saturday and ordered to give explanation on manifesto by 2nd February. The SEC ruled that action would be taken on the manifesto given after the notification of the election. The SEC has made it clear that the manifesto is not correct in elections held outside the parties.