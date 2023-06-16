Live
- Google Domains to shut down, Squarespace to take over
- President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘a year of forced new normal’ after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
- Putin thanks UAE leader for Ukraine help, hails growing economic ties
- Xi Jinping meets Bill Gates, calls him 'American friend'
- In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be the last resort: Delhi High Court
- Sobhita Dhulipala turns make-up artist on ‘The Night Manager: Part 2’ sets
- Two key Twitter alternatives now launched on iOS
- Hyderabad: Prabhas’ fans thrashes reviewer for giving negative review
- Following are foreign exchange rates on june-16-2023
AP PECET 2023 results announced, check the direct link here
The results of AP PECET conducted on May 31 for admissions in Physical Education courses have been released. These results were released by Acharya Nagarjuna University VC Rajasekhar.
Announcing the results, he revealed that a total of 977 people have passed in the examination. He said that Mounika from Chirala of Bapatla district got the first rank, while Lakshmi Devi from Erragunta district of Anantapur got the second rank and Sheikh Mohammed from Prakasam district got the third rank.
The candidates are advised to visit official website at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET/PECET/PECET_Get_Rank_Card.aspx to retrieve the rank card.
