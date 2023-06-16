AP PECET 2023 results announced, check the direct link here

The results of AP PECET conducted on May 31 for admissions in Physical Education courses have been released. These results were released by Acharya Nagarjuna University VC Rajasekhar.



Announcing the results, he revealed that a total of 977 people have passed in the examination. He said that Mounika from Chirala of Bapatla district got the first rank, while Lakshmi Devi from Erragunta district of Anantapur got the second rank and Sheikh Mohammed from Prakasam district got the third rank.

The candidates are advised to visit official website at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET/PECET/PECET_Get_Rank_Card.aspx to retrieve the rank card.