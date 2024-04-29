The fight is not over: KCR

Warangal: “The fight for Telangana is far from over,” former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. Speaking at a roadshow at Hanumakonda Chowrastha on Sunday evening as part of the election campaign for Warangal Lok Sabha candidate M Sudheer Kumar, KCR said that BRS may have accomplished separate Telangana a decade ago but it still has a role to play in the reconstruction of the State.

“Warangal remained backward a decade ago due to the ignorance of the successive governments. Now, it has a 24-level super multi-specialty hospital. We have added five more medical colleges to the erstwhile Warangal district – Narsampet, Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally, Jangaon and Mulugu,” KCR said. The BRS had taken up Kakatiya Mega Textile Park to create employment opportunities for the locals, the BRS chief said.

He came down heavily on the Congress Government, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of talking vaguely. “Revanth says that Warangal district never enjoyed the fruits of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). Due to his ineptness, people have been facing power problems, in addition to drinking and irrigation facilities,” KCR said.

“The Congress government totally failed to implement its election promises,” KCR said, asking the crowd whether the women were receiving Rs 2,500 a month and one tola gold along with Kalyana Laxmi/Shadi Mubarak benefits.

“On the other hand, land values plummeted in the State. Real estate business took a dent in Hyderabad with the leaders demanding bribes from realtors. The government stopped giving construction clearances,” he alleged. Training guns on the Narendra Modi government, KCR said that BJP is the most dangerous political party that relied on divisive politics. “Modi made innumerable promises including bringing back the black money stashed in the foreign banks. Modi established a rail coach factory in Gujarat ignoring the claims of Telangana,” KCR said.

“Even though Modi was trying to divert Godavari waters to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Revanth is maintaining silence,” KCR said, explaining the re-emergence of BRS in the Lok Sabha elections. “Give us a greater number of Lok Sabha seats, and the BRS will take on the BJP to protect the interests of the State,” KCR said.

“BJP is daydreaming that it will get 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections; however, it will not get more than 200 seats,” the BRS chief predicted. Further, he also predicted a by-poll to the Station Ghanpur constituency, represented by Kadiyam Srihari. Srihari will be disqualified under the anti-defection law. “Within three months, Thatikonda Rajaiah will be re-elected as the MLA,” he added.

KCR who also spoke in Urdu told the Muslims that BRS is the only secular party.

Former speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, former MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Gandra Venkatramana Reddy and Challa Dharma Reddy were among others present.