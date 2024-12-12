AP Pensions: 500 Ineligible People Receive Pensions for Every 10,000

It has become clear that even ineligible individuals are receiving pensions in Andhra Pradesh. A survey has revealed that for every 10,000 people, about 500 ineligible individuals are receiving pensions.

During the second day of the Collectors' Conference, Shashibhushan Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Department, gave a presentation on the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Poverty Alleviation Departments.

He mentioned that there have been complaints about pensions being given to those who do not meet the eligibility criteria.

The survey conducted by the department revealed that up to 500 ineligible individuals per 10,000 are receiving pensions.

Kumar added that during the previous government’s tenure, 6 lakh people were hurriedly given pensions before the elections. Minister Nadendla Manohar commented that many of these recipients are ineligible.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed district collectors to review every pension within the next three months.

Additionally, he emphasized that the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme should be managed according to demand. The CM pointed out that if the 100 days of work are organized properly, the material component would follow.

He noted that the work days and material component targets have not been met. The CM mentioned that only 14.8 percent of the work was completed during the village festival, and there is only about a month and a half remaining.

He questioned why 54 percent of the work was completed in Alluri district, but only 1.6 percent in another district. The CM also expressed frustration over the delayed payment of bills after the work was completed.

Furthermore, the CM criticised the detachment of collectors, stating that the previous government had severely damaged the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He announced that the construction of internal roads in rural areas had resumed and emphasised that minimum infrastructure facilities should be provided in villages.

On another note, the CM suggested that children who have lost their parents should also be considered for pensions.

The collectors raised concerns that many disabled people are requesting pensions of ₹15,000. In response, CM Naidu recommended that certificates should only be issued to those who truly deserve them.