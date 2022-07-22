AP people have more patience than those of Sri Lanka: Naidu

P Gannavaram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): TDP supremo and leader of Opposition in Assembly Nara Chandrababu Naidu stated that people of the State have more patience than those of Sri Lanka, who couldn't tolerate their leaders because of the financial crisis. 'Even though Godavari floods caused a huge loss to the State, the government remained a mere spectator. The government failed to tackle the problems of flood victims,' he said. He lambasted the government for its failure to address the Godavari flood situation.

Naidu and TDP leaders on Thursday inspected flood affected areas in Ayodhya Lanka, Putchalanka, Marrimula and other villages in West Godavari district and Nagullanka and Manepalli villages in P Gannavaram mandal and Appanapalli village in Mamidikuduru mandal and Razole mandal of Konaseema district.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that CM Jagan government's inefficiency and greed led to the devastation across Godavari region in the form of floods. He stated Godavari region people are popular for their talent and consciousness in changing the governments at the time of elections. Alleging that the Jagan government is the worst government in the entire country, he wanted the people of Godavari region to speak to the YS Jagan government through ballot paper.

The TDP chief made a clarion call to the people to arise, awake and question the government for its anti-people policies. He alleged that Jagan's government has miserably failed to tackle the problems of flood victims and also made ineffective arrangements in monitoring the flood situation. He criticised the government for not attending to the requirements of flood victims and gave them tears but not relief. Even after of one week, the victims continue to face floodwater and several other problems. He also stated that people are suffering from lack of power supply along with several other problems. Road connectivity also damaged severely, he added.

Naidu stated that prior to the advent of the cyclone particularly Hud Hud, he went to Visakhapatnam and tackled the problems much to the relief of the people. 'Similarly, in November 1996 during Godavari floods he camped at Rajahmundry and monitored the whole situation and tackled the problems of flood victims,' he reminded.

Claiming that 73% of Polavaram project was completed during his regime, Naidu ridiculed that the diaphragm wall of Polavaram had washed away in the recent floods. He further criticised the government that it failed to purchase paddy and to credit the amount into farmers' accounts. He said the government is greatly interested in imposing taxes rather than giving relief to flood victims. TDP chief Naidu noted that even people in submerged mandals are revolting against the government's callous attitude in implementing rescue operations. People have been left to suffer with improper measures, he alleged and added that CM Jagan has introduced Pulivendula type of politics in the Godavari region.