AP Police Constable exam Preliminary key released, here is the link

The Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board revealed that 91 percent of the candidates appeared for the police constable preliminary written examination held across the state on Sunday and released key on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.



The recruitment board has allotted a mail id [email protected] for raising objections and advised the candidates to make use of it and send the objections by January 25.



While the notification was released for a total of 6,100 posts, the board said that out of 5,03,487 people applied 4,58,219 appeared for the exam, 45,268 were absent.



The preliminary examination was conducted non Sunday at 997 centre across the state. The officials have made extensive arrangements and held the examination peacefully.