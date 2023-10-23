AP police stands as role model to country: Taneti Vanitha

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that AP Police is a role model for the country. A passing out parade of DSPs was held at Police Training College on Monday where Taneti Vanitha and DGP Rajendranath Reddy participated in this program.

Speaking on this occasion, the Home Minister said that law and order is good under the leadership of CM Jagan. The home minister said that women are being protected through the Disha app and CM Jagan has strengthened the AP police system.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy emphasized the importance of police working in coordination with the public. He stated that cases of women disappearing should not be overlooked and should be taken seriously, with immediate response once a complaint is received. The DGP assured that steps are being taken to ensure that individuals who commit violence against women face strict punishment.

Regarding the case of Chandrababu's letter, the DGP informed the media that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. Actions will be taken based on the facts that are uncovered. He clarified that there is no threat to Chandrababu's security in Rajahmundry Central Jail. Additionally, the DGP stated that TDP leaders did not seek permission for the Bhuvaneswari Yatra and made it clear that the police are not preventing TDP agitations.