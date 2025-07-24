AP positioned as premier investment destination: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated Investopia Global-Andhra Pradesh-2025 here, highlighting the state's emergence as a key destination for investment, backed by a robust pro-industry environment as well as natural endowments, including a 1000-km coastline, fertile land, green cover, water, wind, and solar energy, apart from ports, airports and strategic location.

The Chief Minister underscored that the state, already a hub for agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture as well as cash crops, was strong in technology, the digital economy, and human resources. Naidu asserted that Andhra Pradesh would lead in areas such as drones, electronics, and aerospace. "I assure you, not just in one area—name any field—and we will be number one. Drones, electronics, aerospace... all future technologies are our focus now," Naidu said.

The summit, focused on strengthening India- the UAE economic ties, saw the exchange of MoUs between the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and Investopia.

The Chief Minister lauded the UAE's visionary leadership, particularly in transforming Dubai into a global hub. He expressed his appreciation of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri's for his clear and effective guidance.

During the inaugural session, Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the strong relations between India and the UAE, noting that nearly 38 per cent of the UAE's population was of Indian origin. "The world is watching India now," he observed, pointing to India's demographic dividend, which is expected to last for at least the next 20 to 25 years.

Observing “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the right leader for India at the right time”, Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the impressive trade volume between India and the UAE, having reached $100 billion in 2024-25, with Andhra Pradesh contributing $1.5 billion to this figure. The Chief Minister reiterated Andhra Pradesh's ambitious development vision.

Besides, the Chief Minister also announced a significant technological leap for the state. "Now, we are focusing on AI and quantum computing. With the collaboration of IBM, TCS, and L&T, we are establishing the country’s Quantum Valley in Andhra Pradesh. Quantum computing operations will start in AP by January 1, 2026. If America has Silicon Valley, India will have Quantum Valley in Amaravati." According to the TDP supremo, Google is set to build its largest data centre outside the US in Vizag. Urging investors to partner with Andhra Pradesh, Naidu promised to take their initiatives to a "logical conclusion".

"My government is totally online by making 575 services available through WhatsApp governance. By August 15, no citizen will need to go to any government office. All permissions will be given online with no need to go to any office." The Chief Minister outlined an ambitious economic vision for the state: "Our goal is to achieve a GSDP $2.4 trillion economy and a $43,000 per capita income by 2047. We want to build a healthy, wealthy, and happy society, with no poverty in AP."

Naidu added that the state aimed to contribute 160 GW to the Centre's target of 500 GW in green energy production by 2030. He also introduced the P4 model, which encourages the top 10 per cent high-net-worth individuals to adopt the bottom 20 per cent of society to reduce inequality.

Remarking that building trust would take time, he observed: "The investors are very important for wealth creation; they are our partners in progress. AP has changed gears from Ease of Doing Business to Speed of Doing Business. I’m assuring you time-bound completion of projects with all the required policy and infrastructural support."

The Chief Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh's unique advantages, including its long coastline, ports, airports, strategic location, and rich natural resources. "Today, India is the best destination for investment, and AP has unique advantages of having a long coastline, ports, airports, strategic location, and rich natural resources like fertile land, green cover, water, wind, and solar energy. I welcome all the investors to make AP their investment destination."

The Chief Minister concluded by announcing direct flights for Hajj from Amaravati soon and reiterated his commitment to mutual growth and timely project completion.

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Industries, Food Processing TG Bharath, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, R Mukundan, president-designate, CII, and MD & CEO, Tata Chemicals and Yussuf Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu International were among those present.