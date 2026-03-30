AP Powers India’s Biggest Energy Efficiency Drive Under PMAY

AP-EESL Colleberation..A role model in Housing program.

5 Lakh Homes Go Green Under Landmark EESL Partnership

MoU Exchanged in CM’s Presence, Sets National Benchmark

Real Savings, Real Impact for Lakhs of Families .

Andhra Pradesh Leads with a National Vision..



Vijayawada, March 30: In what is set to become the largest-ever energy efficiency initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended full support to the Union Government’s call for a people-led national movement on energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The landmark initiative was formally unveiled today, March 30, at Naidupeta in Tirupati district, marking a transformative step in India’s climate and energy journey.

At a time when global uncertainties—particularly the ongoing West Asia crisis—are placing immense pressure on energy supply chains, the Chief Minister underscored that energy efficiency is no longer optional, but essential. He called for collective responsibility, urging all stakeholders to actively participate in energy conservation efforts to ensure sustainable economic growth and ecological balance.

Reaffirming India’s leadership in climate action, the Chief Minister recalled Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi’s early warnings on the catastrophic risks of climate change nearly a decade ago. He highlighted India’s ambitious commitments, including reducing one billion tonnes of carbon emissions, cutting GDP emission intensity by 45 percent by 2030, and achieving Net Zero by 2070. He stressed that these goals can only be realised through mass public participation.

Aligning with national priorities, the Andhra Pradesh government has adopted the Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024—a comprehensive framework aimed at accelerating the transition to clean energy, promoting distributed renewable systems, and embedding energy efficiency across sectors. Within months, the State has signed multiple MoUs in the presence of Union Minister Sri Manohar Lal, spanning energy, rural and urban development, tourism, and industry.

A notable success has been the collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power. Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a national benchmark by taking a strong initiative to distribute energy-efficient induction cookstoves, along with utensils, to over 55,000 Anganwadi centres—significantly benefiting women and child welfare programmes.

Taking this momentum forward, the State has now ushered in a new era in energy-efficient housing under PMAY. Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL), in partnership with EESL and AP SEEDCO, has entered into a tripartite MoU to facilitate energy-efficient, star-rated appliances for 5 lakh beneficiaries in the first phase under PMAY —setting a model for the rest of the country.

The MoU, originally signed at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa, was formally exchanged today in the presence of Chief Minister Sri. Chandrababu Naidu, Housing Minister Sri K.Parthasarathy and Municipal and Urban development Minister Sri.K.Narayana at Naidupeta. Senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, Principal secretary MA and UD and Managing Director APSHCL Arun Babu, exchanged documents with EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit and CGM Animesh Mishra..

In this connection the Chief Minister further said that the government is committed to provide permanent houses to all the eligible House holds by the end of 2029 in a saturation mode..At the same time as a responsible Government towards sustainable economic development and combatting climate change we are also keen to make these lakhs of households under PMAY as Energy Efficient with the support of the House holds.. These measures will be improving the quality of life and ensured monitory savings to the Benificiaries the Chief Minister said.

Describing the initiative as a defining moment in India’s sustainable housing journey, Ajay Jain highlighted its transformative impact. Under the programme, conventional electrical fixtures in PMAY homes will be replaced with energy-efficient appliances. Each beneficiary household, on a voluntary basis, will receive four 6-watt LED bulbs, two 20-watt LED tube lights, and two 30-watt BLDC ceiling fans.

This transition reduces the total connected load per household from 266 watts to 124 watts—more than a 50 percent reduction. Annual electricity consumption is expected to drop from 1,013.72 kWh to 456.88 kWh, saving approximately 556.84 kWh per household every year. This translates into annual monetary savings of around ₹3,341 per household and a reduction of 456.61 kg of CO₂ emissions annually.

Beyond cost savings, the initiative ensures improved indoor comfort, enhanced energy security, and significant environmental benefits. For economically vulnerable families, these are not marginal gains—they are life-changing.

The programme also offers strategic advantages to the State’s power sector, including reduced peak demand, lower stress on distribution networks, improved grid stability during high-demand periods, and more efficient long-term energy planning. It aligns seamlessly with Andhra Pradesh’s vision of building a climate-resilient and future-ready power system.

The Chief Minister also commended the efforts of institutions such as MNRE, BEE, EESL, and CESL under the Ministry of Power. In 2023–24 alone, India achieved electricity savings of 321 billion units, resulting in monetary savings of ₹2 lakh crore and a reduction of 321.9 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions—with Andhra Pradesh playing a key role.

EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit hailed the initiative as a national milestone, stating that Andhra Pradesh has set a powerful benchmark in making sustainable housing a reality at scale..