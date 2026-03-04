AP prepares for SSC exams, hall tickets likely this week

All arrangements are in place for the tenth class public examinations across Andhra Pradesh. The School Education Department is set to release hall tickets this week, ahead of the exams beginning on the 16th of this month. The authorities have completed preparations for the exams, which will see lakhs of students across the state participating.

The board has emphasised that students should only obtain their hall tickets through official channels. To facilitate this, the Education Department has introduced two primary methods for downloading hall tickets. Students can either download their tickets via the 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp number (9552300009) or through the official 'LEAP' app of the School Education Department.

The department has also issued strict guidelines regarding the distribution of hall tickets, stating that no private agencies or third-party websites are authorised to provide or distribute them. Students are advised to access their hall tickets solely through the official government app and WhatsApp number.