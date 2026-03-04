SSC students can download hall tickets

Hyderabad: The director of government examinations has informed that the hall tickets of the students appearing for the SSC public examination have been sent to their respective schools and would also be made available on the website www.hse.telangana.gov.in from Thursday.

According to a press release issued here by the director, the SSC Public Examinations March-2026 are scheduled from March 14, 2026 to April 16, 2026. The examinations will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM for all subjects, except First Language (Composite Course) and Science. A total of 5,28,239 students are appearing at 2,676 Examination Centres across the state.

The Hall-Tickets have already been dispatched through speed post to the concerned schools and also made available on the website www.hse.telangana.gov.in on March 05. The schools/students can download from the schools and also from the website. The Hall Tickets may also be accessed through WhatsApp number: 8096958096 duly sending message "Hi" followed by "SSC Hall Ticket March-2026".

A dedicated 24/7 Control room has been constituted at the Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, Hyderabad for convenience of the students on (Phone No:040-23230942).