AP promises top-notch infra facilities for IT growth

Andhra Pradesh is known for offering top-notch infrastructure, which facilitates the development of a thriving IT industry. It holds the distinction of being the first State in Southern India to implement robust energy conservation programmes, providing round-the-clock quality power to industries, and having the lowest HT Industrial tariffs across the nation.





The State is a well-known knowledge hub in India, with premier institutes such as IIT, IISER, IIIT, and IIM, as well as over 18 State-sponsored universities and 346 engineering/MCA colleges.





Andhra Pradesh is making significant strides in developing its IT industry, with plans to create three IT Concept Cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Anantapur. These cities have been selected for their existing technology presence, availability of human capital and proximity to user sectors. The goal is to attract both domestic and global IT/ITeS firms across various sectors such as healthcare, education, travel, insurance and banking.





To achieve this, the IT Concept Cities will offer speedy execution and cost reductions for the IT industry. Quick approvals will reduce the time needed to start operations, and there will be seamless connectivity to airports and highways. The availability of skilled manpower will be ensured, and world-class IT-driven common and social infrastructure will be provided, along with plug-and-play IT office space and co-working spaces. The State also boasts a cost structure trend that is 20-25% lower operating costs, with a 5% average difference in challenger and aspirant cities.





With the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh's IT policy is futuristic, with provisions for employment incentives, power tariffs, transport subsidies, work-from-home incentives, quality certification, and start-up ecosystem development.



