AP Public Prosecutors (Tenure) Welfare Assn meet conducted

Vijayawada: An informal meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Public Prosecutors (Tenure) Welfare Association was held on Sunday at Bezwada Bar Association (BBA). The meeting was presided over by former president of BBA Gaddam Rajeswara Rao. Public Prosecutors, Assistant Public Prosecutors and Special Public Prosecutors from the erstwhile 13 districts of the State attended the meeting in large numbers and highlighted the issues and challenges being faced by tenure members. Several resolutions were passed in this regard.

It was unanimously resolved to convene the next meeting on February 14 at Eluru, during which a new committee would be elected. Former presidents Teegala Durga Prasad and Soodulakunta Siva Ramakrishna, DVS Prasad from Narasaraopet, Kesava Rama Krishna from Tadepalligudem, Geetha Poornima, Gummadi Anitha and several other members were present at the meeting.

On the occasion, PS Naidu, who was recently appointed as Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh State Information Commission, was felicitated. The felicitation was organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Bar Federation president and Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha, along with AP Public Prosecutors (Tenure) Welfare Association president Gaddam Rajeswara Rao and former Bezwada Bar Association president Matta Jayakar.