AP revenue grows by 2.2%: CM Naidu calls for increased focus on tax evasion

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently announced that Andhra Pradesh's revenue has seen a growth of 2.2 per cent. During a review meeting with key revenue-generating departments, the Chief Minister emphasised that true economic progress will only be realised through an enhancement of the state's own revenue sources.

Naidu urged officials to utilise artificial intelligence to address issues of tax evasion, highlighting the importance of leveraging technology in revenue collection. He also set a target for state officials to achieve a revenue goal of Rs. 1.37 lakh crore, underlining the necessity for strategic planning and execution to meet financial objectives.