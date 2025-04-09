Live
- Hyderabad Police Urges DJ Ban for Hanuman Yatra on April 12
- Kalyan Ram’s ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ clears censor with U/A certification
- ‘Kannappa’ locks release date with blessings from UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- Plan your retirement early with SIPs in equity funds
- Mark Shankar Under Observation in Singapore After Fire Accident
- Indian scientists find protein mutation linked to hearing loss in elderly
- Rahul Gandhi Supports Telangana Caste Census, Hits Out at BJP
- How to Download the Aviator App for iOS and Android Devices
- Revanth Reddy doubles down on BJP criticism, pushes for national caste census
- Andhra Pradesh Sees 2.2% Revenue Rise, CM Pushes for AI Use
AP revenue grows by 2.2%: CM Naidu calls for increased focus on tax evasion
Highlights
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently announced that Andhra Pradesh's revenue has seen a growth of 2.2 per cent.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently announced that Andhra Pradesh's revenue has seen a growth of 2.2 per cent. During a review meeting with key revenue-generating departments, the Chief Minister emphasised that true economic progress will only be realised through an enhancement of the state's own revenue sources.
Naidu urged officials to utilise artificial intelligence to address issues of tax evasion, highlighting the importance of leveraging technology in revenue collection. He also set a target for state officials to achieve a revenue goal of Rs. 1.37 lakh crore, underlining the necessity for strategic planning and execution to meet financial objectives.
Next Story