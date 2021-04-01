AP SEC contemplates to complete MPTC, ZPTC elections, hold talks with officials

The State Election Commission is preparing to hold the stalled MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh. Nilam Sawhney, who took over as SEC this morning, has decided to continue the election process. As soon as she took over as SEC, she reviewed this with Secretary Kannababu. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan pointed out that they were ready to conduct the elections. Later, Nilam Sawhney met Chief Secretary to the State Government Adityanath Das at the SEC office to discuss the conduct of the elections.

MPTC and ZPTC will hold a video conference with district collectors and SPs at 4 pm today on the conduct of elections. The Chief Secretary and DGP will participate in the meeting and discuss issues related to election management and security arrangements. The SEC is likely to announce the election date after the meeting.

The notification for the Parishad elections was issued on March 7 last year. With this, on March 15, the then state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announced that the elections would be postponed. Nilam Sawhney has decided to resume the elections which have been pending since then. An exercise is underway to release the statement to continue the election process.